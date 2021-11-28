Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,173,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

