Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $391.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $294.78 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

