Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

