Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.82 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,857,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 129.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,621 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,728,581. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

