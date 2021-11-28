Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of STAAR Surgical worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,999,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

STAA opened at $97.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.27 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,315 shares of company stock worth $14,541,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.