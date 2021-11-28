Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,203 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Allegiant Travel worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $174.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $169.20 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.