Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.31

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 34350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -164.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paramount Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 125,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

