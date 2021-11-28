Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Down 9.5%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares fell 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.46. 17,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,088,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

