ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $662.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,444.01 or 0.98367169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 691.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004103 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

