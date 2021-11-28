Parth Mehrotra Sells 157,929 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 157,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $4,374,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

