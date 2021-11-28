Particl (PART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,823.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. Particl has a market cap of $25.70 million and approximately $3,823.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00003981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.00809338 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,748,956 coins and its circulating supply is 11,724,550 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

