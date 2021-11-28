Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRTY opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

