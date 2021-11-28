Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.74

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 1316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Get Paya alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $877.93 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth $145,000.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.