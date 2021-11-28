PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.79 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

