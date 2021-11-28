Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. 16,487,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,385,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $327,931.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at $592,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,023.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,060 shares of company stock worth $30,142,102. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

