Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $469,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

