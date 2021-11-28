Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 3,376 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. owned approximately 0.10% of Norwood Financial worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth about $354,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

In related news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,425 shares of company stock worth $203,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

