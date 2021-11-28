pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. pEOS has a total market cap of $9.36 million and $2,639.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00074913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00101311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.21 or 0.07449792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,431.56 or 0.99946462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

