Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Trading 36.8% Higher Over Last Week

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $1,309.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

