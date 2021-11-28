PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

