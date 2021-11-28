Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

PRDO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.24. 456,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,130. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

