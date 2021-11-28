PERL.eco 1-Day Volume Tops $10.44 Million (PERL)

PERL.eco (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One PERL.eco coin can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PERL.eco has a market cap of $46.81 million and $10.44 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00233418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PERL.eco

PERL.eco (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation. PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens. PerlinX also leverages the UMA protocol to generate synthetic assets. Each asset will have its own price feed, which is powered by UMA's Data Verification Mechanism (DVM), a decentralized oracle that's designed to solve the problem of centralized and corruptible oracle price feeds. All synthetic assets on PerlinX will have the prefix px (eg. pxGold, pxCarbon, etc). Every synthetic asset created using the PerlinX platform will require PERL as collateral. Perlin's mission is to bridge legacy financial systems and products to DeFi and democratizing market access for all. Perlin is focused on helping to create more efficient, equitable, and open marketplaces and economies that can benefit everyone everywhere. As the first ever project in the world to enable synth asset minting based on UMA Protocol – we’re now one step closer in the grand vision. PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets. “

Buying and Selling PERL.eco

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERL.eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PERL.eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

