Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4825 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

PEYUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

