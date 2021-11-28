Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 3.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $88.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

