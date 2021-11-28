Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $70.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 54,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $3,900,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,364 shares of company stock worth $5,747,274 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 324,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 193,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

