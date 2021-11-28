Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $70.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.12.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 54,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $3,900,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,364 shares of company stock worth $5,747,274 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PHR traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 193,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $81.59.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
