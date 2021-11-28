Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $890,439.28 and $10,712.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004101 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00017227 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.