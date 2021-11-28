Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $12.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. 23,275,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,554. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.43.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pinduoduo stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.