Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.16 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $12.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 23,275,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.17 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pinduoduo stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

