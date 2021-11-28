Piper Sandler Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.48.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

