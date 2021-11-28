PIXEL Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $11,728.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,552.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.88 or 0.01015311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00262970 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00036504 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003458 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.