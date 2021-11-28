PlayDapp Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $183.54 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00004331 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $566.58 million and $183.54 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00235820 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.