Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce $36.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the highest is $37.98 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $138.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

PLYM stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

