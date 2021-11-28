Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

PLYM stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

PLYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

