Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.
PLYM stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
PLYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.