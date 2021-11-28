PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,555,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,027,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after buying an additional 461,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 110.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 747,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 391,817 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.62 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

