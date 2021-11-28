POA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $188.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
