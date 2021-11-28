Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Polaris worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.