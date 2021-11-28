PolypuX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,328.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $39,544.93 and $4,328.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00063103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.84 or 0.07469127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,704.11 or 1.00003573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

