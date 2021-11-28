Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.01 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.02 or 0.00023921 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $38.65 million and $2.01 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00062293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00074912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00101124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.89 or 0.07457075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.23 or 0.99485843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.