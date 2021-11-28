PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation’s investment plan will help expand its renewable-generation capacity along with focus on new technology to serve its customers more efficiently. The company is also concentrating on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution, and targets to become net carbon neutral by 2050. It signed a buyout deal and successfully divested its U.K. utility, which will help it focus on its core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet its near-term debt. However, shares of the ccompany have underperformed the industry in the past year. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for transmission projects. Further, postponement of projects and the inability to recover costs might dent finances. Unplanned outages at power plants might affect PPL Corp's financial performance.”

Get PPL alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. PPL has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.