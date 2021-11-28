Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Precigen alerts:

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 206,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 307,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,681 shares of company stock worth $3,186,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGEN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $798.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.