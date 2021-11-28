Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 582 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Open Text were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

OTEX stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

