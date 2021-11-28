Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 37.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of CARG opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,333,702 shares in the company, valued at $41,571,491.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,669 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,332 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

