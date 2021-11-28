Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $965,000 Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Premier were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

