Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,868 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 113,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:CIO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $726.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

