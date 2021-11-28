Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,020 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Conn’s worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 42.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conn’s stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $668.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.