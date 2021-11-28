Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,352 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of OFG Bancorp worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 344,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.40. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

