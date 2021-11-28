Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,300 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,285,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

H opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.