Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on December 21st

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

