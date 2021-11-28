Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 87,856 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $43.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.