Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 26,600 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

HDV stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $100.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33.

